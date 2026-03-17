Karachi : Rotarian CNY – Books of the World has donated two 40-foot containers filled with valuable books to Rotary Pakistan District 3271 in collaboration with Al-Mustafa Welfare Society.
Special appreciation to Muhammad Faiz Kidwai, Director Rotary International 2022-24, whose sincere efforts and commitment made this remarkable project possible.
Under his supervision, these books will be distributed to schools, colleges, and universities, with the aim of promoting education, literacy, and learning opportunities for students across the region.
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