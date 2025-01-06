ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (INP): Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, has called upon the international community to support Pakistan and other developing countries in fully leveraging the benefits of new carbon markets. Addressing an event in Islamabad on Monday, she stated that developed nations must fulfill their pledges by providing financial and technical support to address the challenge of climate change. Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized that Pakistan stands ready to adopt and implement the carbon guidelines approved at COP 29 in Baku by maintaining high standards of integrity and transparency. She described the approval of these guidelines as a watershed moment in international climate cooperation.