Karachi : The fifth day of the 39 Days World Culture Festival 2025 was filled with romance, laughter, and the magic of opera. The day featured the romantic-comedy theatre play “Flirts”, an enchanting Opera performance, and screenings of three short films, including the Norwegian production “Between Two Worlds”, which portrayed the suffering of Palestinians and left the audience deeply moved.

The day began with the “Nordic Europe Spotlight” film screening, showcasing documentaries and short films from Norway, Poland, and Iran. Iranian filmmaker Hamideh Jowadi presented an experimental documentary titled “Pattern,” exploring the interconnections between femininity, religious rituals, and social norms.

The Norwegian film “Between Two Worlds”, produced by Iyad Rok Art Production Aburok, was screened in Arabic, English, and Norwegian. The film follows a 70-year-old Palestinian man living in Norway, caught between the peace of his new life and the pain of Gaza’s wounds. When he meets a Palestinian filmmaker, their stories and memories intertwine — symbolizing exile, resilience, and the need to remember.

From Poland, filmmaker Mariusz Front presented his experimental feature film “Double Portrait.” The screenings drew a large and appreciative audience.

In Auditorium I, Romanian opera singer Georgiana Costea Gluga captivated attendees with her mesmerizing classical performance. Her powerful vocals and soulful renditions of nine opera pieces won over the crowd, who responded with thunderous applause. Georgiana, who also teaches piano and classical singing, delivered an unforgettable musical experience.

Speaking on the occasion, President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah expressed gratitude to the people of Karachi for their enthusiastic participation. I thank the people of Karachi for making this festival a success. I also warmly welcome the representatives of the Romanian Consulate. Artists from all over the world have come here to perform for you. Please continue to visit, bring your families and friends, these 40 days of festivities have been specially arranged for you.” The 5th day of the festival concluded with the romantic-comedy theatre play “Flirts” , directed by Uzma Sabeen and written by Babar Jamal. The play starred Farhan Alam, Zarka Naz, Hammad Khan, Rachna Kriplani, and Sadaf Ejaz, and was performed in Urdu with a 90-minute runtime.

Set around a web of secrets and relationships, “Flirts” tells the story of Ayaan, who sneaks out to meet his lover, unaware that his wife Hania is having an affair with his best friend Feroz . The plot thickens when Feroz’s wife, Afshin, unexpectedly returns from her trip, leading to chaos, confusion, and laughter.

The witty dialogues, comic timing, and strong performances had the audience roaring with laughter and applauding throughout. The play’s humorous take on love, lies, and entangled relationships was a perfect end to a vibrant fifth day of the World Culture Festival 2025.