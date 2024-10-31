BY : Wajhi Mohammad,Szabist Karachi.

Karachi : I am writing to emphasize the essential role of religious scholars in our society, especially following the recent arrival of Dr. Zakir Naik and other respected scholars in Karachi. Invited by the Government of Sindh, Dr. Naik recently delivered a lecture at the Expo Center, drawing a large audience eager to hear his insights. During his address, he spoke on the importance of interfaith harmony, emphasizing that Islam promotes peace and understanding across diverse communities. The session included an interactive Q&A, where Dr. Naik clarified misconceptions and encouraged mutual respect among people of different faiths.

This engagement was part of a broader effort by the government to foster unity and promote moderate religious teachings. Such sessions allow people to gain clarity on complex issues, with religious scholars providing grounded, peaceful interpretations that address contemporary challenges. Dr. Naik’s talk, for example, specifically tackled questions on how Islam views coexistence with other religions, promoting a message that speaks against extremism and endorses tolerance.

By inviting scholars like Dr. Naik, the Government of Sindh has taken a meaningful step toward cultivating a society based on moral values and shared principles. The dialogue facilitated through these sessions highlights how religious teachings, when communicated in a balanced and thoughtful manner, can strengthen community bonds and discourage divisive ideologies. This initiative sets an example, reminding us all of the positive influence religious leaders can have on society when they encourage peace, understanding, and collaboration.