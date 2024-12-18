A video showing the killing of an alleged robber, identified as Munir, in a ‘police encounter’ in Jamshed Quarters, Karachi, has surfaced.

According to a report by ARY News on Wednesday, Munir, a known criminal, was involved in several motorcycle snatching incidents as claimed by the police. The footage shows two officers on a motorcycle chasing the suspect near Parda Park.

The suspect, riding a motorcycle, can be seen surrendering by discarding his weapon when he spots the police. However, instead of arresting him, the officers opened fire, leading to Munir’s death. The video also shows the suspect raising his hands in surrender before being shot.Police state that Munir had three cases against him in various stations, and his accomplices, Muzaffar Chandio and Nadar Ali, were arrested.

Earlier, in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar, an online bike service rider, Fahad Hussain, tragically lost his life during a robbery attempt.

Fahad, a resident of Shah Faisal Colony, was attacked while waiting for a ride. CCTV footage shows him grappling with one of the robbers, but the accomplice opened fire, fatally wounding him.

Police confirmed the robbers fled the scene without taking anything, exploiting the lack of police presence in the area.