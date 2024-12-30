Dense fog once again blanketed large parts of Punjab on Monday, causing significant disruptions to traffic as visibility sharply declined. As a result, multiple motorways and roads were closed to ensure safety.

In Lahore, the air quality index (AQI) showed signs of improvement due to a decrease in smog. Despite this, Lahore remained the eighth most polluted city globally, with an AQI of 154. The US consulate recorded an AQI of 245, while other parts of the city also saw concerning pollution levels, including Adda Plot at 217, Askari-10 at 210, DHA Phase 8 at 205, and Johar Town at 175.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met Office) predicted cold and dry weather for Lahore in the next 24 hours, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 18°C, while the minimum would remain around 7°C.

Meanwhile, dense fog continued to disrupt traffic in Shakargarh and Narowal, slowing movement and creating travel challenges. Visibility remained poor throughout the day in these regions.

Motorways were also affected by the fog, with several key routes closed due to unsafe conditions. These included M-2 (Lahore to Islamabad), M-3 (Lahore to Kot Abdul Hakim), M-4 (Pindi Bhattian to Multan), M-5 (Multan to Rohri), and M-11 (Lahore to Sialkot). Additional fog-related disruptions were reported along towns and cities on Multan Road.

Meanwhile, Karachi faced a grim situation as it emerged as the second most polluted city in the world, with an AQI of 223. The Met Office forecasted that the maximum temperature in Karachi would fluctuate between 25°C and 27°C, with a north-easterly breeze blowing at 11 km/h. Humidity levels in the city were recorded at 46%.