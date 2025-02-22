RK Sports is set to organize “The Green Karachi 5K Run 2025” tomorrow (Sunday) at Creek Park, Phase VIII, DHA, Karachi. The event will begin at 7 AM and conclude at 10 AM, followed by a tree plantation campaign.

With the theme “Healthier and Greener Karachi,” the run aims to raise awareness about environmental conservation and promote a greener lifestyle.

Atif Iqbal, Chairman of PK Sports Management, will be the chief guest, while Haji Liaquat Sheikh will attend as an honorable guest.

Organizers hope this initiative will inspire Karachi residents to actively participate in environmental preservation and contribute to a cleaner, greener city.