Karachi: RK Sports Management Congratulates Muhammad Asif on Winning World Snooker Championship.

They also commended the Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association for their dedicated support, which was instrumental in Muhammad Asif’s success. Furthermore, they appreciated the Qatari government for organizing a successful tournament that welcomed players from 32 different countries.

Highlighting the resilience of Pakistani athletes, Atif Iqbal stated, “Despite limited modern facilities, our players are showcasing their talents in international competitions, earning Pakistan global recognition.” He added that this victory would inspire further growth in the sport of snooker across the nation.

They also called on the government to support the development of athletes by providing training at the grassroots level, enabling them to bring further honor to the country in diverse sports on the world stage.