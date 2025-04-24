Riphah International University has once again cemented its status as a national leader in higher education by receiving two prestigious titles—"Iconic Brand in Pakistan" and "Leading Brand in Pakistan"—at the 15th Brand of the Year Awards 2024, organized by the renowned Brands Foundation. The award ceremony was held in Karachi, bringing together Pakistan’s most celebrated and trusted brands across

various sectors.

Riphah International University was recognized for its outstanding achievements in the category of Higher Education Institution with Islamic Values and Diverse Academic Programs, reflecting its continued commitment to academic excellence and value-based education.

The coveted "Brand Icon of Pakistan" award was presented to Riphah's representatives by Honorable Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah, and Senator Saeed Ghani, Senior Minister of Sindh for Local Bodies. Mr. Muhammad Junaid Khan, Director Marketing, and Mr. Mehr Ali, Manager Marketing, received the awards on behalf of the university.

The Brands Foundation, a globally recognized non-profit organization, celebrates the most successful and impactful brands in Pakistan through its annual awards. The Brand of the Year Awards is considered one of the highest benchmarks of branding excellence in the nation.

These accolades reflect Riphah’s unwavering mission to develop ethically grounded professionals through academic programs infused with Islamic values and global relevance.