The government has banned riding a motorcycle without a helmet on three roads of Karachi, including Shahra-e-Faisal.

As per details, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has said that riding motorcycles without helmets was being banned on 3 main roads of Karachi.

He added that important steps were being taken given the increasing traffic accidents in the port city. Those riding motorcycles without helmets on the thee roads of the city will be sent back.

He said that initially, three roads of the city were being made, modeled.

Entry without helmets will be banned from Clifton Bridge to 2 Talwar. The second model road of Karachi will be from PIDC to the Saudi Consulate, The third road will be Shar-e-Faisal.

He said that stopping the increasing traffic accidents in Karachi, especially the loss of motorcyclists’ lives, was a big challenge for him.

It should be remembered that Karachi has seen an increase in traffic accidents in the last few months. Motorcyclists are usually more affected in these accidents.

The traffic police have already started taking steps to ban riding motorcycles without helmets, but no steps have been taken to repair the roads that cause accidents.