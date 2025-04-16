The Karachi Commissioner has enforced a temporary ban on auto-rickshaws across 11 major roads in the city, effective immediately and continuing until June 14, 2025.

As per the official notification, “One Plus Two” and “One Plus Four” rickshaws—vehicles carrying either two or four passengers besides the driver—are prohibited from operating on the following busy routes:

Sharae Faisal to Avari Tower Hotel I.I. Chundrigar Road to Shaheen Complex Quaid-e-Azam Street to Numaish Chowrangi Sher Shah Suri Road to Matric Board Office Road Shaheed Millat Road to Jail Chowrangi Abdullah Haroon Road to Teen Talwar (Two Swords) Teen Talwar to Shara-e-Farooqi Surrounding areas of Stadium Road and Millennium Mall Sir Shah Suleman and Sir Habib Ibrahim Roads Rashid Minhas Road to Dargah Road Maripur Road to Gulbai Road

This move aims to ease traffic congestion and improve the flow of vehicles on Karachi’s busiest thoroughfares. Authorities plan to strictly enforce the restriction, warning rickshaw drivers to steer clear of the listed routes to avoid penalties or vehicle seizure.