Hyderabad : Ribbon cutting for the launch of the One-Stop Protection Center (OSPC) on 23rd December 2024 in Hyderabad was performed by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Government of Sindh.

The One-Stop Protection Center (OSPC) provides comprehensive care for Gender Based Violence survivors, offering single-point access to legal, medical, psychological, and social support. This reaffirms Sindh Government’s commitment to advancing the OSPC agenda and outlines the envisioned path for strengthening GBV service delivery. Minister for women development department, Muqaddar Shah

Head of UNFPA Sindh, Country Director Pathfinder International Pakistan Ms Madiha Latif, representatives of different government departments, civil society and others were present at the occasion.