Karachi, Pakistan : Rewardo, Pakistan’s first influencer gifting platform, is excited to announce its launch, introducing a scalable campaign model that engages up to 300 influencers per campaign. With a robust database of thousands of registered influencers, Rewardo utilizes automation to streamline influencer marketing with international standards.

With an impressive portfolio featuring brands like Dove, L’Oreal, Zara, Kit Kat, Adidas, H&M, Kellogg’s, Gillette, Heinz, Unilever, and P&G, Rewardo aims to redefine how brands connect with influencers who love their products and share authentic experiences creatively.

Rewardo also supports industry growth by allowing brands to purchase influencer content they find valuable, creating additional marketing assets. This approach fosters influencer loyalty and encourages influencers to invest more in their partnerships with brands, enhancing brand consistency and message authenticity.

In a market where many influencers post across broad categories, Rewardo emphasizes the importance of niche development. The platform guides influencers in creating specialized content that aligns with brand guidelines, maximizing campaign impact.

“Rewardo is not just about gifting products; it’s about building meaningful connections between brands and influencers. By leveraging a data-driven approach, we aim to scale up to 300 influencers in a single campaign, fostering a diverse ecosystem that supports brand loyalty and drives authentic engagement.”

The launch of Rewardo in Pakistan marks a significant opportunity for brands to create impactful campaigns and achieve tangible results. By prioritizing engagement and authenticity, Rewardo is set to transform the influencer marketing landscape, providing data-driven insights that lead to more effective marketing outcomes.