BY : Wajhi Mohammad,Szabist Karachi.

Karachi Pakistan : The revival of tourism in Northern Pakistan holds great promise, with stunning destinations like Hunza, Skardu, and Naran attracting an estimated 3 million visitors in 2024. While this figure reflects a positive trend, it is important to note that it is assumed and not officially confirmed by credible sources. These areas are known for their breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and adventure opportunities, drawing nature lovers and trekkers alike. However, political interventions often act as barriers to this growth, stalling necessary infrastructure improvements and affecting the overall tourist experience. The government must prioritize tourism policies that support development in these regions.

Despite the increasing number of tourists, the lack of proper roads, reliable transport, and basic amenities remains a significant issue. For instance, the road to Naran is often in poor condition, leading to delays and safety concerns. In Skardu, the airport facilities have not kept pace with the growing number of visitors, which hampers travel plans. These challenges stem from political priorities that neglect the tourism sector. Local authorities, such as the Gilgit-Baltistan government, must collaborate with the federal government to develop comprehensive plans that address these infrastructure challenges.

Fortunately, some initiatives have been taken to promote tourism. The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has been active in marketing the northern areas, while the Gilgit-Baltistan government has made efforts to enhance facilities for tourists. However, much more needs to be done. By investing in infrastructure and ensuring political stability, we can unlock the full potential of tourism in Northern Pakistan, benefiting local communities and the national economy. It is time for our leaders to recognize the value of this sector and take meaningful action.