With Pak Suzuki Motor Company announcing a price hike of up to PKR 120,000 on various models—primarily due to upgrades in the Alto lineup—the tax burden for buyers has also increased, especially for non-filers.
Here’s a breakdown of the new car prices and the estimated taxes based on filer vs. non-filer status:
Suzuki Alto VXR MT
- New Price: Rs 2,827,000
- Estimated Taxes:
- Filer: ~Rs 15,000–20,000 (withholding tax)
- Non-Filer: ~Rs 30,000–40,000
Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
- New Price: Rs 2,989,000
- Estimated Taxes:
- Filer: ~Rs 20,000–25,000
- Non-Filer: ~Rs 45,000–50,000
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
- New Price: Rs 3,140,000
- Estimated Taxes:
- Filer: ~Rs 25,000–30,000
- Non-Filer: ~Rs 60,000–65,000
Suzuki RAVI Pickup
- New Price: Rs 1,956,000
- Estimated Taxes:
- Filer: ~Rs 10,000–12,000
- Non-Filer: ~Rs 25,000–28,000
Note: Exact tax rates may vary slightly depending on FBR updates and specific engine capacities, but non-filers typically pay up to double the withholding tax compared to filers. It’s highly recommended to check FBR’s latest tax chart or consult with the dealership at the time of purchase.
Would you like a complete chart of taxes on all Suzuki models for filers vs. non-filers?
