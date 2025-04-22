With Pak Suzuki Motor Company announcing a price hike of up to PKR 120,000 on various models—primarily due to upgrades in the Alto lineup—the tax burden for buyers has also increased, especially for non-filers.

Here’s a breakdown of the new car prices and the estimated taxes based on filer vs. non-filer status:

Suzuki Alto VXR MT

New Price: Rs 2,827,000

Estimated Taxes: Filer: ~Rs 15,000–20,000 (withholding tax) Non-Filer: ~Rs 30,000–40,000



Suzuki Alto VXR AGS

New Price: Rs 2,989,000

Estimated Taxes: Filer: ~Rs 20,000–25,000 Non-Filer: ~Rs 45,000–50,000



Suzuki Alto VXL AGS

New Price: Rs 3,140,000

Estimated Taxes: Filer: ~Rs 25,000–30,000 Non-Filer: ~Rs 60,000–65,000



Suzuki RAVI Pickup

New Price: Rs 1,956,000

Estimated Taxes: Filer: ~Rs 10,000–12,000 Non-Filer: ~Rs 25,000–28,000



Note: Exact tax rates may vary slightly depending on FBR updates and specific engine capacities, but non-filers typically pay up to double the withholding tax compared to filers. It’s highly recommended to check FBR’s latest tax chart or consult with the dealership at the time of purchase.

