CHINA : Archaeologists have come across evidence that suggests that men and women were sacrificed for various purposes in China thousands of years ago. Experts have found evidence in a Stone Age society in China between 3,800 and 4,300 years ago that men and women were sacrificed for various purposes. Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences found in a study that the bodies of women who had been formally sacrificed thousands of years ago were found in elite tombs at a Stone Age settlement in northwestern China. The research also revealed evidence for the first time of mass burials of men, which was associated with human sacrifice in this region. Experts believe that there were two types of human sacrifices in ancient societies. One was a mass burial of men for public rituals, while the other was a burial of high-ranking individuals, in which women were buried with the dead.

Advertisements