BY : Muhammad Sami Sabir

Szabist University.

Dear Editor,

I’ve been a reader of your newspaper for quite a long time now and would like to shed light upon a serious matter that is misbehaving with artists and singers, during the shows/concerts. Concerts and musical festivals are arranged to celebrate music and talent yet it’s disheartening to see certain sections of the crowd being disrespectful towards the artists, whether it’s Asim Azhar or Talha Anjum. A bunch of people are always there hooting, jeering and even throwing objects or bottles towards the artist. This act is not just humiliating for the artist but also ruins the experience for music lovers in the audience. The organizers, the artists and the fans make their way to enjoy the concert only to see the performance ruined by a handful of people. Through your platform, I urge concertgoers to show respect and decency, and I appeal to event organizers to ensure stricter security measures to maintain a safe, enjoyable environment for all.