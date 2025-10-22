To resolve the institutional challenges faced by industrialists, the one-window operation system should be promoted, KATI President Ikram Rajput.

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh government is committed to promoting industry and trade, emphasizing that the more facilities provided to the business community, the greater the industrial growth and employment opportunities will be, ultimately strengthening the provincial economy.

Speaking at a meeting with industrialists during his visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), The meeting was attended by KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Zahid Hamid, Vice President Muhammad Talha, Standing Committee Chairman Syed Johar Ali Qanhdari, and Advisor to CM Sindh Faraz Lakhani, Former Chairmen and Presidents Junaid Naqi, Ehteshamuddin, Iqbal Baig among others.

Memon said agriculture must not be neglected, as it remains vital to keeping the country’s economic wheel moving. He announced that KATI would be given representation in all Sindh government meetings related to urban transport, ensuring that industrialists’ concerns are addressed effectively. “The government will resolve all transport-related grievances raised by the industrial community,” he said.

Memon added that although the federal government, due to IMF conditions, had withheld the wheat support price, the Sindh government provided fertilizer subsidies to support farmers. “Thanks to President Asif Ali Zardari’s efforts, the federal government eventually approved the wheat support price, transforming Pakistan from a wheat-importing to a wheat-exporting Nation,” he noted.

KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput and Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya present a shield to Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon. Also seen are Faraz Lakhani, Johar Qandhari, Zahid Hamid, Khalid Tawab and others.

Highlighting Sindh’s industrial progress, Memon said that no new Special Economic Zones (SEZs) can currently be established under IMF restrictions. However, the Khairpur SEZ, developed by the Sindh government, has been recognized internationally, winning several awards. Similarly, the Dhabeji Economic Zone, located near the port and part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is of immense strategic importance and offers major investment opportunities.

He said President Zardari, during his recent visit to China, invited Chinese investors to Pakistan and even offered them free industrial land. “Through Sindh’s Public-Private Partnership model, Pakistan has earned global recognition, and the province continues to lead the way by completing major infrastructure projects under this framework,” Memon added.

He said Sindh’s goal is to build infrastructure that can last for the next two centuries, adding that despite efforts to discourage investment in Sindh, resilient industrialists remained steadfast. “Those who stayed and continued to invest in Sindh are our real Heros. The Sindh government will go the extra mile to resolve Karachi’s industrialists’ issues,” he assured.

Earlier, KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput praised Minister Sharjeel Memon and the Sindh government, saying that Karachi, Hyderabad, and other Sindh cities now have modern public transport systems comparable to those in London. President KATI paid tribute to Sharjeel Memon, for the introduction of modern transport in the province, including EV Buses, electric scooties for women, and EV taxis. He pointed out that the high cost of industrial land is discouraging new investment and called for the establishment of new industrial zones.

Rajput also urged the promotion of a one-window operation system to address institutional hurdles faced by industrialists. “The Sindh government is executing international-standard projects, but the lack of publicity means the public is not fully aware of these initiatives,” he added. “KATI will continue to cooperate fully with the government to promote industrialization, as Karachi’s growth is directly linked to Pakistan’s economic progress.”

KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya highlighted that the rising population and expanding economic activity have created new challenges at both the federal and provincial levels. He said the Korangi Association had initially proposed the road linking Shah Faisal Colony to the airport, which the Sindh government successfully implemented. However, he noted that the flyover project at Star Gate remains pending with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Chhaya stressed that building roads without improving the sewerage system is ineffective and urged the provincial government to help address the injustices faced by Karachi’s citizens due to NEPRA’s recent approval of 24 billion charges. He also reiterated the demand for the construction of the Jam Sadiq Bridge, describing it as crucial since 15 percent of Pakistan’s export goods pass over it en route to the port.

KATI Standing Committee Chairman Syed Johar Qandhari said Karachi’s worsening traffic congestion is putting pressure on the city’s transport system. “In developed countries, efficient public transport reduces reliance on private vehicles, but in Karachi, the lack of a functional transport system has led to a surge in cars and motorcycles, making traffic jams a daily challenge,” he said. Qandhari proposed that representatives of all seven industrial zones of Karachi be included in the Sindh Government’s monitoring committee to expedite infrastructure projects.

Former KATI President Junaid Naqi also spoke on the occasion, urging that KATI be consulted in transport projects affecting the Korangi Industrial Area. “We have already submitted detailed proposals to the Sindh government and hope these recommendations will be implemented,” he said.