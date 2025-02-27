Karachi, 27 Feb 2025 : On directives of the Federal Ombudsman, the Senior Advisor Regional Office Karachi Syed Anwar Haider on Thursday, held a Khulli Awami Katchehri (open public meeting) at District West Karachi. Officers from Federal Ombudsman, Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Additional Deputy Commissioners and officers from various federal and provincial departments attended the public gathering.

On the occasion, numerous complaints were lodged against SSGC, NADRA, Land Department, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, K-Electric, local government institutions and other agencies.

The complainants hailing from different areas including Mominabad, Taiser Town, Gulshan e Maymar and other localities raised issues about land, unjustified bills by SSGC and K-Electric, disruptions in supply of natural gas, water and electricity to the consumers despite payment of hefty bills, encroachments and other civic problems.

The Senior Advisor, Syed Anwar Haider, on the occasion, directed the officials from concerned departments to address public grievances promptly and said that government functionaries will be made accountable if they fail to resolve the public complaints.

He assured prompt actions on the legitimate issues voiced by the residents of District West and said that federal Ombudsman Secretariat is mandated to listen and recommend remedial measures on grievances of citizens regarding over 180 departments and organizations of the federal government while complaints pertaining to provincial departments and institutions were forwarded to relevant forums.

He assured the public that Federal Ombudsman works efficiently to redress the complaints of public against Federal Institutions in 60 days while implementation on the decisions was also ensured through efficient follow-up. The ombudsman have legal authority to initiate action against the negligent officers, he informed and encouraged the public to use this platform for their fair and just complaints against federal institutions.

He informed that Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office Karachi received over 30 thousand complaints in the previous years which were reviewed and resolved within the set time frame of 60 days.

On the occasion, Mr

Ahmed Ali Siddiqui Deputy Commissioner West welcomed such gatherings to resolve public issues and and pledge to arrange such exercises in the future as well.