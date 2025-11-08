Karachi, 8 November 2025 : Residents of Clifton Block 5 held a peaceful protest and press briefing this evening at Justice Rana Bhagwandas Family Park, Lane 8, Clifton Block 5, to oppose the conversion of neighbourhood parks into padel courts and commercial activity within quiet residential areas.

The event represents residents from both Justice Rana Bhagwandas Family Park (Lane 8) and Dr. Fareduddin Sethna Family Park (Lane 9), both of which were renovated in 2022 under the World Bank–funded Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP) using public funds.

Residents expressed concern that these newly upgraded parks — complete with walkways, greenery, benches, and lighting — are being dismantled for private purposes, bringing late-night lights, noise, and traffic to peaceful residential areas.

“These parks were built for the community, not for commercialisation,” said a resident representative from the Save Bhagwandas Park Campaign. “Millions were spent under KNIP to create safe, family-friendly spaces. It’s unacceptable that public parks are being torn down just two years later.”

Legal Context:

The Sindh High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan have both ruled that public amenity land — including parks — cannot be leased, granted, or converted for private or commercial use.

Residents have also become parties to a constitutional petition at the Sindh High Court to legally halt all commercial construction and ensure that these parks remain public, peaceful, and non-commercial spaces.

