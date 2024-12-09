09 December 2024, Karachi– The Pathways to Development Conferenceis returningfor its third year and willbe hosted at LUMS from December 16–18. The flagship 3-day event promises to feature in-depth dialogue with scholars, policymakers, and practitioners from across the world on critical challenges faced by developing economies.

This annual event is jointly organised by the Chaudhry Nazar Muhammad Department of Economics and the Mahbub ul Haq Research Centre (MHRC) at LUMS as well as the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP), Institute for Development and Economic Alternatives (IDEAS), Institute of Development Studies at University of Sussex (IDS), Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR), and International Growth Centre (IGC).

Speaking about the conference’s unique contribution to development discourse in Pakistan, Dr. SanvalNasim, Assistant Professor at Colby College, said: “Pathways to Development brings together some of the top researchers across the globe working on Pakistan and development issues in South Asia, creating a vital space for knowledge exchange between researchers and policy practitioners.”

This year’s theme, Governance and Inclusion, examines the role of equitable governance in addressing crises such as fragmentation and unequal access to resources such as health, education, and justice. Theconferenceseeks to unravel the complexities inherent in building resilient and inclusive societies. At the same time, it attempts to bridge the research-policy divide by engaging with practitioners and stakeholdersbeyond academia. The event highlights the importance of intellectual exchange and evidence on what works (and does not work) while promoting interdisciplinary discussions to address the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The plenary sessions this year include: From End of History to Hell in a Handbasket: Framing the Current Development Challenge withLant Pritchett (London School of Economics, School of Public Policy);Climate Justice: Legal and Policy Challenges in the Face of a Climate Emergency with Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah(Supreme Court of Pakistan), Saad Gulzar (Princeton), Maira Hayat (Notre Dame), and Ghazala Mansuri(World Bank); and The Non-Filing Dilemma: Base Broadening and Deepening in Pakistan with Mazhar Waseem (University of Manchester).

Building on the conference’s reputation for contributing to evidence-based policymaking, Dr. Stefan Dercon from Oxford University, a previous keynote speaker, emphasised: “Maybe we can be more influential with our evidence if we begin to understand better what drives policymakers—what are the things we can do within these constraints, and how can we nudge those in power towards sensible growth and development strategies.”

With over 300 participants expected, attendees will engagewith groundbreaking research, network with leading experts,and explore pathways to inclusive development.For more information and to register, please visit https://path2dev.org/.