In an inspiring display of integrity, a Rescue 1122 worker returned cheques worth Rs20 million to the family of a man who perished in the recent Lyari building collapse, according to ARY News.

The tragic incident occurred earlier this month in Karachi’s Baghdadi area, where a five-storey residential building collapsed, claiming at least 27 lives.

During the rescue operation, Abdul Qadeer, a Rescue 1122 worker, found three cheques totaling Rs20 million, Rs8,000 in cash, a blank cheque book, and various personal and banking documents in the pocket of a deceased victim while retrieving the body from the rubble.

Without hesitation, Qadeer returned all recovered items to the grieving family. His honesty was commended by Rescue 1122 CEO Brigadier (R) Tarique Quadir Lakhiar, who stated, “This gesture reflects the values and training of our organization. We are officially recognizing and rewarding him for this exemplary conduct.”

Another team member reinforced this sentiment, saying, “Returning victims’ belongings with integrity is our moral and professional duty in any crisis situation.”