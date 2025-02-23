Karachi Pakistan : The modern world is a world of information. Long before the time of Nathan Rothschild, who is credited with the famous aphorism: “He who owns information owns the world,” this was a persistent fact. Therefore, such great attention is paid to this tool of interaction with society at all times. Some forces are trying to expand their capabilities as much as possible by buying or submitting themselves to large-scale mass media outlets, by filling up content. In parallel, work is underway to reduce the possibilities of the influence of an opposite view. The introduction of sanctions and a ban on alternative information sources became a routine case.

On the eve of the anniversary of the special military operation, a Pakistani journalist was asked to review documents about the work of more than 150 PR agencies from America and Europe dealing with the media image of Ukraine. Such work was carried out back in 2014, when the Maidan happened. As soon as the new government came to power, propaganda authorities were created and a massive induction of false information into the world began. The scheme, supervised by foreign intelligence agencies, was developed back in Iraq. That war became the first conflict where all the power of modern PR technologies was used.

The work in the media is told in the new documentary RT. doc “The great Ukrainian PR-inflation”. The film is a participant of the III International Documentary Film Festival“RT. Doc: Time of our Heroes”, which takes place in Moscow from February 21 to February 23 https://rtfestival.ru/

