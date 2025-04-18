KARACHI: Consul General of Iraq in Karachi, Maher Mjhid Jejan has expressed the Iraqi Consulate’s firm commitment to serving as a bridge between the business communities of Iraq and Pakistan, with a strong focus on promoting bilateral trade, investment, and tourism.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), the Envoy expressed confidence that the reopening of the Iraqi Consulate in Karachi after 23 years would help further strengthen the deep-rooted Islamic and cultural relations in addition to boosting trade, investment, and tourism cooperationbetween the two countries.

Senior Vice President KCCI Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President KCCI Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Former President KCCI Majyd Aziz and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present at the meeting.

Iraqi Consul General stated that the Iraqi Consulate is available 24/7 to assist and facilitate the business community in Karachi, and to support those who are interested in exploring opportunities in Iraq. He emphasized the importance of conveying to the entire business community that the doors of the Iraqi Consulate in Karachi are always open.

He assured that the Iraqi Consulate will maintain regular interactions with KCCI and the business community to strengthen commercial ties and simplify necessary procedures for both sides. While reaffirming his commitment to supporting the business community, the Consul General remarked, “I will always be available to the business community. Even if KCCI requires, I will meet you ten times a month. We can form a joint working group to identify areas of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.”

He emphasized that close collaboration and frequent engagement with KCCI would be instrumental in unlocking the true potential of Iraq–Pakistan economic ties.

Senior Vice President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Zia ul Arfeen and Vice President KCCI Faisal Khalil Ahmed presenting crest to Consul General of Iraq Maher Mjhid Jejan during his visit to KCCI. Former President KCCI Majyd Aziz and KCCI Managing Committee Members are also seen in the picture.

He noted that Iraq is witnessing rapid development and offers immense potential for trade and investment. He encouraged Pakistani businessmen to visit Iraq and see firsthand the peaceful and stable environment in the country. He stressed that misconceptions about security in Iraq should be discarded, as people can now travel freely across the country.

The Consul General shared that Iraq has introduced new investment laws that are designed to attract foreign investors. These laws will be shared with KCCI to help Pakistani businesses understand the opportunities available. He recognized the high quality of Pakistani products and expressed hope that Pakistani exporters and investors will explore the Iraqi market more actively.

He also proposed that a sea-link between Basra and Karachi could play a key role in bringing the business communities of both countries closer together. This connection could improve logistics and strengthen trade routes.

Maher Mjhid Jejan announced that business attestation services have commenced at the Iraqi Consulate in Karachi. Businesses requiring document attestation for dealings with Iraqi companies can now approach the Consulate directly.

While sharing updates regarding visa facilitation at the Iraqi Consulate in Karachi, the Envoy said that although visa issuance from the Karachi Consulate has not yet begun, operations are expected to start in a month upon the arrival of a dedicated visa team from Iraq. In the meantime, visas are being issued speedily from the Iraqi Embassy in Islamabad. “Business visa applicants can submit their required documents along with a visa recommendation letter from KCCI, and their applications will be processed without any delays.”

Importantly, he highlighted that electronic visa (e-visa) facilities are also available, making it much easier for Pakistani nationals, especially business travelers, to apply for visas online without the need to visit the consulate in person.

Earlier, Senior Vice President KCCI Zia ul Arfeen welcomed the Iraqi Consul General and noted that Pakistan’s exports to Iraq stood at $54.29 million in FY24, while imports from Iraq amounted to $145.46 million. He said that this trade volume is far below the actual potential, and emphasized the need for both countries to simplify customs procedures, promote ease of doing business, and expand the range of tradable goods and services.

He further suggested that Iraq should consider investing in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which offers a promising platform for stimulating economic activity. He added that establishing an oil pipeline between Basra and Gwadar could create an important trade corridor for Iraq to access other Asian markets.

Zia ul Arfeen identified several sectors with strong potential for enhancing bilateral trade, including agriculture, textiles, IT, pharmaceuticals, plastics, rubber, energy, and petrochemicals. He also stressed the importance of improving cooperation in tourism, which would benefit both economies and foster stronger people-to-people ties.

The meeting concluded with a shared sense of optimism that bilateral relations between Iraq and Pakistan will continue to flourish, especially through greater trade, investment, and cultural exchanges facilitated by the reopening of the Iraqi Consulate in Karachi.