Karachi : C.E.O High-Q Group Atif Iqbal and C.E.O Orient Plastcare Pakistan, Muhammad Faheem Khan hosted an Iftar dinner in honor of diplomats from various countries and fellow industrialists. The event was graced by the presence of Indonesia’s Consul General Dr. Jun Kuncoro Hadiningrat, Morocco’s Honorary Consul General Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Fazal Karim Dada Bhai, Aman Peer, Ahmed Chenoy, Fareeda Alam, Irum Fawad, Umar Shah, Sahibzadi Mahin Khan, as well as prominent political and social figures and senior officials from the Sindh government.

At the event, Atif Iqbal and Muhammad Faheem Khan expressed their gratitude and said, “Iftar gatherings are an opportunity to unite and connect. We warmly welcome all our distinguished guests today.” They further remarked, “Ramadan is a gift from Allah to Muslims, and during this blessed month, we should make every effort to provide ease and comfort to others. Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.”

The industrialists also commended the efforts of the Sindh government, stating that due to their continuous initiatives, Karachi’s security situation has significantly improved, and the city’s vibrant atmosphere during Ramadan is a testament to Karachi’s status as the city of lights.