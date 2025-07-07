Advertisements

Karachi – With deep sorrow, the legal community and loved ones mourn the passing of Advocate Muhammad Ashraf Kazi, a respected senior lawyer and father-like figure to many. He passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, mentorship, and legal excellence.

Known for his unwavering commitment to justice and a principled approach to law, Advocate Kazi was admired by colleagues and juniors alike. His career spanned decades and was marked by landmark cases, a commitment to ethical practice, and the quiet wisdom that made him both a formidable advocate and a compassionate mentor.

“Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un. With a heart full of sorrow and eyes heavy with tears, I share the loss of my beloved Mamu, Advocate Muhammad Ashraf Kazi. He was more than family—he was a guide, a light, and a giant in the legal world,” shared a family member in a public tribute.

The Namaz-e-Janazah will be held on Tuesday, 8th July 2025, after Zuhr prayers at Baitussalam Mosque, Phase 4, DHA, Karachi. Burial (Tadfeen) will follow at Q Street Graveyard, Phase 6, near Khe-e-Shahbaz, DHA.

Family, friends, and members of the legal fraternity are requested to attend and pray for the departed soul. The family has also requested all to recite Surah Al-Fatiha and remember him in their duas.

May Allah (SWT) elevate his ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bless him with eternal peace. Ameen.