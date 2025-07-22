Advertisements

By.nadeem israr usmani

The Pakistan Academy of Letters hosted a distinguished literary gathering in memory of the legendary Urdu writer, humorist, broadcaster, and diplomat Syed Ahmed Shah Patras Bokhari. The graceful ceremony took place at the Academy’s headquarters on Patras Bokhari Road, Islamabad, and was presided over by renowned scholar, author, and Senator Irfan Siddiqui, while Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Among the special guests of honor were Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture, and Mr. Asad Rehman Gilani, Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture. The event also marked the inauguration of the newly renovated Conference Hall of the Academy, formally opened by Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

In her welcome address, Dr. Najeeba Arif, Chairperson of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, highlighted the intellectual, literary, and diplomatic contributions of Patras Bokhari. She spoke at length about his mastery of humor and satire, his profound thought, and his eloquence in language and expression. She also expressed gratitude to the Secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division for allocating funds that enabled the dignified renovation of the conference hall, and she specially thanked Senator Irfan Siddiqui for his continued support of literary and cultural institutions.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui presented a comparative analysis of the contributions of Patras Bokhari and Farhatullah Baig in the realm of Urdu humor and satire. Sharing memorable anecdotes from Patras Bokhari’s life, he congratulated the Academy for honoring such a towering literary figure. He further assured the government’s commitment to preserving and supporting literary and cultural institutions in Pakistan.

The ceremony featured two notable segments that made it truly memorable. The first was a dramatic adaptation of Patras Bokhari’s famous essay “Sawere Jo Kal Aankh Meri Khuli”, performed artistically by Swaang Theatre, earning immense appreciation from the audience. The Federal Minister, Mr. Aurangzeb Khichi, was so impressed that he announced a special award on the spot.

The second highlight was an insightful dialogue between Dr. Farrukh Nadeem and Mr. Ayaz Bokhari, grandson of Patras Bokhari. This engaging conversation shed light on Patras Bokhari’s personality, his literary artistry, and his diplomatic career. The event also featured documentaries chronicling the inspiring journey of his life.

This commemorative session not only revived the cherished memories of Patras Bokhari but also introduced the younger generation to the rich tradition of Urdu humor and satire at its finest. The gathering saw the presence of Bokhari’s family members alongside a large number of literary and cultural figures, making it a truly enriching and nostalgic evening.