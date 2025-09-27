The federal government has amended the Hajj policy, allowing a close relative to perform Hajj on behalf of registered pilgrims who are unable to do so due to unavoidable circumstances.

The federal government has amended the Hajj Policy, allowing a close relative to perform Hajj of registered pilgrims who are unable to perform Hajj due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a policy regarding pilgrims who have passed away or are severely ill. Under this policy, in cases where a person cannot perform Hajj due to any compelling reason or death, a close relative of the individual will be eligible to go in their place.

As per the official document, a person unable to perform Hajj due to personal reasons can also nominate someone else. Additionally, they have the option to request a refund of the amount paid.

However, to either claim a refund or send a substitute pilgrim, a valid reason must be provided, along with documentary proof of illness or death of the registered pilgrim.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has stated that applicants must submit a stamped affidavit explaining the reason for not going on Hajj, along with the bank receipt and a copy of the CNIC (national identity card).

Earlier, the ministry announced that under the Private Hajj Scheme, 37,903 new applications will be accepted, while 22,097 applicants who were left behind last year have already registered.

The Ministry added that private Hajj operators will give priority to applicants from last year and must submit an affidavit confirming the completion of their registration.

The total quota for private Hajj operators has been set at 60,000 pilgrims, which will include the 22,097 pending pilgrims from last year and 37,903 new applicants for this year.