Karachi (Staff Reporter) A grand ceremony was held on the occasion of the 35th Unity Day of the Federal Republic of Germany. Diplomats, business figures and social leaders from different countries also attended the ceremony. Opportunities for promoting mutual relations, economic cooperation and development were discussed on the occasion of Germany’s National Day. On this occasion, Chairman KHA Business International Relations and Chief Executive Officer of Kafeel Group, Vice President of Rotary Club of Karachi Environment and Chairman Diplomatic Affairs Cape, renowned architect Kafeel Hussain congratulated the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Thomas E. Schulze and Katia Hoesel, and said that the relations between Pakistan and Germany are long-standing and based on mutual respect. He said that the two countries have always supported each other in various fields, especially in the fields of education, technology and trade. This occasion is a beautiful symbol of the promotion of friendship, cooperation and cultural relations between the two countries. Kafeel Hussain said that such ceremonies not only strengthen diplomatic relations but also create a positive impression on the public We hope that cooperation between Pakistan and Germany will expand further in the future. He said that the opportunities for foreign investment in Pakistan are vast. And there are bright prospects for German companies to invest in various industrial and commercial sectors here. Kafeel Hussain said that if the two countries put mutual cooperation into practice, new doors of development and prosperity could open in the region.

Advertisements