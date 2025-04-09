Representatives from the Reko Diq Mining Company have stated that the Reko Diq project is poised to become one of the world’s most significant copper and gold mining ventures, with production expected to begin in 2028.

The announcement was made at the ongoing two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad. Company officials discussed the processes and infrastructure planned for extracting copper and gold from the site.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking a day earlier, invited both local and international investors to tap into Pakistan’s vast natural resources, valued in the trillions of dollars. He expressed confidence that effectively utilizing these resources would help Pakistan reduce its dependency on loans.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of exporting finished and semi-finished products instead of raw materials, calling it a mutually beneficial strategy. He also stressed that any agreements with investors should include technology transfer to Pakistan.

Additionally, the PM welcomed entrepreneurs to form partnerships to establish vocational training centers aimed at equipping the youth with modern skills. He reassured that both the federal and provincial governments, along with other institutions, would collaborate to position Pakistan as a leading global player in the mining sector.