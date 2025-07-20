Advertisements

ISLAMABAD (July 20) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is facing mounting criticism from the business sector over its rigid enforcement approach. This approach, which treats minor procedural lapses and serious regulatory breaches with equal severity, has led to instances where small businesses have been penalized as severely as large corporations for similar infractions.

Prominent industry figures warn that the regulator’s failure to distinguish between habitual violators and firms with unintentional or technical non-compliance is undermining investor confidence and discouraging business activity. They argue that such blanket enforcement does not strengthen the economy but rather enables a culture of fear and uncertainty.

In a recent meeting with SECP officials, top business executives pressed for a more calibrated enforcement framework. They emphasized the need to distinguish between deliberate violations and compliance challenges faced by otherwise law-abiding firms. Industry leaders contend that the current approach penalizes both intent and error, creating a regulatory climate that stifles entrepreneurship.

Market analysts are sounding the alarm on the detrimental effects of this enforcement style on economic growth. Many companies, they note, are diverting resources from innovation and expansion to legal and compliance expenses in anticipation of disproportionate penalties. This shift toward risk-averse strategies is diminishing the overall competitiveness of the private sector, a worrying trend for the future.

Senior corporate executives, speaking anonymously, described the enforcement environment as one of ‘compliance paralysis.’ This term refers to a situation where businesses, even those engaging in legitimate activities, are hesitant to make any moves due to fears of potential regulatory overreach or punitive actions by the SECP.

The concerns arise at a critical time, as Pakistan’s economy struggles with low investor sentiment, persistent inflation, and sluggish private sector growth. Business leaders caution that overly aggressive regulation may fuel capital flight and deter much-needed foreign investment, further complicating recovery efforts.

Experts are urging the SECP to adopt a risk-based enforcement model. This model would take into account a firm’s intent, track record, and cooperation with regulators when determining penalties for non-compliance. It would allow for more leniency in cases of unintentional or low-impact violations, preserving market integrity while reducing the fear and uncertainty currently prevalent in the business community.

The broader debate reflects a common tension in emerging markets, where the need for strong oversight must be balanced with the goal of fostering a robust and innovation-friendly business ecosystem. While no one disputes the importance of regulation, stakeholders insist that proportionality and discretion are not only desirable but also essential to cultivating a sustainable compliance culture.

As Pakistan seeks to regain investor trust, a shift in the SECP’s enforcement philosophy may prove essential to unlocking the private sector’s potential and stabilizing long-term economic growth.