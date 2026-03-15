Karachi : Rising geopolitical tensions in South and West Asia, including ongoing clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and escalating conflicts in the Gulf region, are creating new challenges for Pakistan’s economy and industrial sector, according to Shamoon Zaki, President of the Pakistan-Indonesia Business Forum and prominent industrialist.

In a statement Zaki warned that these regional developments are already having a tangible impact on global trade, supply chains, and energy markets. “Volatility in Gulf energy markets and rising shipping costs are likely to feed directly into Pakistan’s industrial production and export competitiveness,” he said.

Pakistan’s industries are already under pressure due to high energy costs, rising raw material prices, and financial constraints. Zaki stressed that further regional instability could exacerbate these challenges, particularly in key sectors such as textiles, steel, chemicals, and food processing.

The business leader highlighted that the situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is especially critical, not only for bilateral trade but also for transit routes connecting Pakistan to Central Asia. “Any escalation in cross-border tensions threatens trade flows and logistics networks, potentially undermining regional economic integration,” he noted.

Despite the challenges, Zaki pointed to opportunities for Pakistan to diversify its trade partnerships. “Global uncertainty often prompts countries to seek alternative markets, and Pakistan must seize this moment to expand its exports beyond traditional destinations,” he said.

Zaki identified Southeast Asia, particularly Indonesia, Malaysia, and other ASEAN nations, as promising partners. “Strengthening trade relations with these countries, especially in textiles, agricultural products, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and palm oil, can provide both an economic lifeline and new investment opportunities for Pakistan,” he added.

Calling on the government to support industry, Zaki urged policymakers to stabilize energy supplies, provide practical incentives for exporters, and implement measures that safeguard domestic industries against global shocks.

He also underscored Pakistan’s strategic geographic importance, noting that the country’s ports and trade corridors could be leveraged to boost economic diplomacy. “With coordinated action by both government and the business community, Pakistan can transform current challenges into tangible economic opportunities,” Zaki concluded.

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