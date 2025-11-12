USA : Guinness World Record holder American David Rush set a record for the most cucumbers plucked in 30 seconds by appearing on a Spanish TV series. David Rush, who holds over 300 Guinness World Records, broke the record by breaking 65 cucumbers from a bunch in 30 seconds. The previous record was broken by breaking 50 cucumbers. David Rush, from the US state of Idaho, said that his purpose in appearing on the show, like his entire recording career, is to promote STEM education. He said the goal is to show students that STEM education can be interesting.

