Karachi, 13 November 2025: Rear Admiral (Rtd) Shahid Ahmed Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-e-Basalat assumes the charge of Chairman KPT today. He carries with him rich experience of Naval as well as Maritime Affairs.

As per his illustrious profile, he was commissioned in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy on 30th July 1988. His Naval Service spanning thirty six years afforded him diverse experience. The Flag Officer served on various Command, Staf and Operational appointments. During his career, the Officer gained rich and diverse experience of military leadership, human resource management, organizational management, project management and training & development etc. Salient of his experience include Company Commander at Punjab Regimental Centre – Mardan, Commanding Officer Creeks Battalion, Commanding Officer Air Defense Battalion, Naval Provost Marshal – Karachi, Commander Force Protection Brigade, Commander 301 Creeks Brigade, Director Marines & Special Services Group (Navy) and Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff at NHQ.

Rear Admiral (Rtd) Shahid Ahmed also represented Pakistan in Joint Collation Forces operations in Horn of Africa (Djibouti).

The Chairman possesses vast experience of Maritime sector wherein he has served as Director General (Operations) at Port Qasim Authority (2021 – 24) and MD Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority (KoFHA) as additional charge. Similarly, Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed SI (M) SBt has also headed the Maritime Works Organization at Bahria Foundation during 2025. During his tenure as DG (OPS) – PQA, the Port Qasim Authority witnessed phenomenal progress in the operations domain and emerged as a leading port in the region.

During his career the Officer has attended various professional courses with Pak Navy, Army and abroad. He is graduate of PN War College, NDU Washington and NDU – Islamabad. The Chairman also holds Fellow Memberships of Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport (UK) and The Nautical Institute (UK)