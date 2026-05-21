The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has concluded a successful trade mission to the United States, opening new opportunities for Pakistani rice exports and strengthening commercial ties with American buyers.

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The 25-member delegation visited the US from May 7 to May 17, 2026, with support from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). The visit focused on expanding the presence of premium Pakistani basmati rice in mainstream American retail markets.

New York Meetings Open Retail Opportunities

In New York City, the delegation held B2B meetings with major rice importers and distributors. REAP also hosted a networking dinner at the Pakistan Consulate, attended by more than 25 importers from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Furthermore, the delegation met representatives from the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and other trade organizations.

The team also held discussions with brokers connected to major retail chains, including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

In addition, the delegation visited Apna Bazar to explore private-label opportunities and nationwide retail expansion.

Houston Meetings Secure Initial Orders

In Houston, the delegation met officials from the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) to discuss import procedures and phytosanitary requirements.

REAP also participated in networking sessions with importers and wholesalers from several US states. As a result, two American buyers committed to placing initial commercial orders for Pakistani basmati rice.

Moreover, meetings at Famous Foods Inc. and networking events with retailers and restaurant owners further strengthened trade prospects.

Washington Talks Focus on Long-Term Cooperation

In Washington, D.C., the delegation met the USA Rice Federation, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and officials from the Pakistan Embassy.

REAP Chairman Faisal Jahangir also held discussions with USDA representatives regarding import facilitation and future cooperation.

The delegation visited retail outlets and warehousing facilities to better understand supply chain and market access opportunities.

REAP Says Mission Exceeded Expectations

According to REAP, the visit generated strong momentum for Pakistani rice exports in the American market. Several buyers expressed interest in increasing imports and launching joint promotional campaigns.

Faisal Jahangir said the mission exceeded expectations and demonstrated that Pakistani basmati rice has strong potential in the US market through quality products and continued collaboration.