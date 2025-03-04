Lahore, Pakistan – March 4th, 2025: realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand has unveiled

its three-year strategic plan at the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC 2025), targeting a doubled global user base while achieving success in the mid-to-high-end market. Making its grand debut at the MWC, realme also unveiled the cutting-edge Interchangeable-lens Concept at the show.

“As realme embarks on a new era of growth, we are committed to user-driven development to achieve sustainable breakthroughs,” said Chase Xu, Vice President and CMO of realme. “Our new strategic plan focuses not only on market expansion but also on our dedication to empowering the younger generation as a tech popularizer, consistently exceeding global users’ expectations in technology.”

Ambitious Goal: Doubling Global User Base in Three Years realme will accelerate its market advancement starting in 2025, following its achievement in Q3 and Q4 2024 as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in certain regions of the world. 1 . The company is set to pioneer growth in over 100 markets worldwide. In the next three years, realme aims to double its global user base and establish a strong presence in the mid-to-high-end market.

To achieve this strategic vision, the company has articulated a comprehensive roadmap centered on product planning, brand enhancement, and technological innovations.

At MWC 2025, realme has unveiled the global positioning of its three signature product lineups, each aimed at creating extraordinary tech experiences that exceed the expectations of young users worldwide.

The GT Series, branded as the "Next-Level Performance Flagship with AI," offers peak performance,

exceptional gaming experience, cutting-edge AI technology, and ultra-clear imaging, elevating user experiences to new heights. The Number Series, featuring “Mid-range Performance Benchmark & Camera,” seamlessly combines powerful performance, outstanding imaging capabilities, and impressive design, enabling young users to excel in both everyday tasks and gaming. The C Series, positioned as “Better Tech for Youth,” delivers ultra- mooth and durable experiences unmatched in its price segment.

Reaffirming its commitment as an AI popularizer for young people, realme will continue to lead the trend of AI integration in smartphones, elevating mobile AI capabilities and inspire the next generation to explore limitless possibilities of AI. Through its NEXT AI initiative, the brand focuses on providing advanced, accessible and user-friendly technologies in AI imaging, AI efficiency, and AI gaming. Over the next three years, realme plans to deliver 100 million AI smartphones globally. It also promises to provide the segment’s leading chipset experience and massive battery across all product lines, including GT Series, Number Series, C Series and more.

realme Interchangeable-lens Concept: A Glimpse Into the Future of Imaging At MWC 2025, realme also debuted its groundbreaking Interchangeable-lens Concept, a prototype that challenges the conventions of mobile photography. This visionary device features a 1-inch customized Sony sensor paired with a proprietary lens mount system, enabling users to attach DSLR lenses directly to a smartphone. With two pro-level lenses—73mm portrait and 234mm telephoto—it delivers optical clarity previously unthinkable for mobile devices, from creamy bokeh to lossless 10x zoom.

Though not yet mass-produced, this concept embodies realme's commitment to pushing boundaries.

realme is exploring solutions to industry-wide challenges like sensor size limitations and digital zoom compromises by integrating modular optics with mobile tech.

1 Source: Counterpoint Research Market Monitor Service, 2023-2024.

Alongside the Interchangeable-Lens Concept, realme previewed two cutting-edge AI imaging technologies, making photo and video editing much more effortless. AI Voice-based Retoucher allows users to edit photos with just their voice. Say, "Remove the background," "Change the sky to sunset," or "Add some fireworks in the background"—and watch it happen in real-time. AI Video Eraser is another feature that can remove unwanted objects or people from videos with a single tap.

Understands Young Users Better: Thrilling Gaming Partnerships and IP Collaborations Starting in 2025, realme is committed to becoming a tech brand that leads in performance, stands out in design, and understands young people better, with multiple impactful initiatives to be rolled out over a three-year period.

realme will partner with several top gaming companies to pioneer a new era of gaming in 2025, aspiring

to empower young people to be authentic and fearless warriors. These partnerships will feature electrifying event collaborations, bold IP co-branding, innovative technical integrations and more. realme will focus our gaming innovations on three core areas: delivering exceptional visuals with high frame rates, ensuring seamless connectivity with ultra-low latency, and crafting immersive, user-centric experiences. The goal is to empower users with an unparalleled gaming journey that enables them to play with freedom and ease. Get ready for thrilling esports events, the launch of groundbreaking technologies, and exclusive product customizations that will ignite your spirit! In 2025, realme is poised to announce two exciting partnerships with leading entertainment and luxury IPs, culminating in the launch of exclusive limited-edition products that embody the spirit and creativity of these collaborations, setting new standards in the industry.

realme 14 Pro Series: Born to Break Flagship Exclusivity At MWC 2025, realme also unveiled the realme 14 Pro Series, the world’s first cold-sensitive color- changing smartphone lineup. This series aims to bring flagship features to mid-range devices, achieving breakthroughs in design, imaging, and performance.

Featuring next-generation camera capabilities, the 14 Pro+ stands out as the sole mid-range smartphone with a periscope lens for telephoto shooting. It boasts a 1/2" Sony IMX882 sensor and 120X SuperZoom, combined with a 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS main camera for DSLR-level clarity. Powered by NEXT AI, the series introduces AI Ultra Clarity 2.0, bringing AI Super-resolution to mid-range devices. Moreover, the series introduces the world’s first MagicGlow Triple Flash, designed for stunning nighttime portraits,transforming into a rofessional-grade light fill.

The realme 14 Pro Series represents a significant leap in performance, enhancing your experience in work, gaming, and entertainment. The 14 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 5G Platform, while the 14 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300. Both models include a 6,000mAh Titan graphite battery, providing 10 hours of gaming and 17 hours of video playback on a single charge 2 .Additionally, the 14 Pro+ boasts a symmetrical quad-curved display with a stunning 93.8% screen-to-body ratio.