realme, following the remarkable market response and strong sales performance of the realme C85 Pro, is once again gearing up to disrupt the smartphone segment with the teaser reveal of its new model, the upcoming realme C85. The new smartphone highlights realme’s focus on delivering an Ultra Battery and Ultra Display experience, aimed at redefining endurance and viewing excellence for power users.

Ultra Battery Built for Unstoppable Power At the heart of the realme C85 is a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery,

engineered for users who demand extended performance without compromise. Designed to keep up with today’s always-on lifestyles, the ultra- large battery allows users to go through long workdays, extended travel, and

heavy content consumption without constantly worrying about recharging.

From hours of video streaming and social media scrolling to navigation and online meetings, the realme C85 delivers reliable, all-day, and beyond usage.

Supported by 45W fast charging, the device minimizes downtime, ensuring quick power top-ups that keep users connected, productive, and entertained throughout the day.

Ultra Display That Redefines Visual Excellence The realme C85 features a large 6.8-inch FHD+ display paired with an ultra- smooth 144Hz refresh rate, offering fluid visuals and an immersive viewing experience. With an impressive 1200 nits ultra-bright display, users can enjoy clear, vibrant visuals even in bright outdoor conditions, making the device ideal for streaming, gaming, and everyday content consumption.

Raising Expectations in Its Segment With the realme C85, the brand continues to build on the success of its C-

series by delivering meaningful innovation where it matters most, power and display. As anticipation grows, the coming-soon realme C85 is set to raise new expectations in its segment, reinforcing realme’s commitment to offering cutting-edge technology that enhances everyday smartphone experiences.

