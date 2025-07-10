Advertisements

Lahore, 10 July, 2025: realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand among youth, partners with the Prime Minister Youth Program to launch the National PUBG Tournament, a groundbreaking esports competition offering a ? 1 million prize pool and exclusive realme 14 Series gifts. It comes off as a powerful move to accelerate the growth of Pakistan’s gaming ecosystem and empower youth.

This landmark collaboration between realme and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme reflects a shared commitment to empowering Pakistan’s youth by investing in the future of mobile gaming and esports. Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, known for fostering skill development and career opportunities among the youth, aligns perfectly with realme’s mission to transform digital entertainment into real, rewarding prospects.

realme’s much-awaited Number Series continues to set new benchmarks in the segment, especially with its cutting-edge processors that appeal to both gamers and non-gamers alike. Building on the momentum of its previous nationwide PUBG tournament, this initiative further underscores realme’s ongoing commitment to esports and creating platforms for passionate gamers across the country.

With the launch of the realme 14 Series, powered by the segment’s best Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset and bionic cooling system, realme continues to position itself as a game-changer in the esports space. Offering up to 90 FPS for an unmatched gaming experience, the upcoming tournament will give young PUBG players a national stage to showcase their skills and strengthen Pakistan’s presence on the global gaming map.

The tournament will be open to all PUBG players across Pakistan, inviting the nation’s most talented mobile gamers to compete for glory. With a ? 1 million prize pool and the latest realme 14 Series smartphones up for grabs, the competition promises high stakes and even higher excitement. Registrations for the tournament will open soon, with participation encouraged from gaming communities nationwide.

“realme has always believed in the power of youth. By joining forces with the Prime Minister Youth Program, we aim to inspire a new generation of gamers and help establish esports as a viable and rewarding career path in Pakistan,” said Ethan Yin, CEO of realme.

The partnership between realme and the Prime Minister Youth Program reflects a shared vision to foster talent, drive digital innovation, and unlock new economic opportunities through technology and gaming, particularly through collaborations on popular platforms like PUBG.