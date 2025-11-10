Lahore, November 10, 2025 : The realme C85 Pro has officially made its debut in Pakistan with a grand launch event that celebrated power, endurance, and innovation. Showcasing the brand’s signature fusion of performance and design, the event highlighted how the C85 Pro redefines the smartphone experience for users who demand more, from ultra battery life, ultra display brilliance, and IP69 Pro durability to unmatched all-round performance. Launched on November 10, the realme C85 Pro, featuring the segment’s best display among 7000mAh battery phones, will be available nationwide starting November 15, giving users the chance to experience unmatched power, clarity, and toughness in one sleek device.

The realme C85 Pro is built for those who never stop, from riders navigating long routes to creators capturing life on the go. Featuring 24GB Dynamic RAM and up to 256GB storage, it combines ultra battery, ultra display, and ultra protection into one powerful, elegant device. The smartphone comes in two variants, both delivering the same flagship-grade experience with only a difference in storage capacity: 8GB + 128GB priced at PKR 59,999, and 8GB + 256GB priced at PKR 62,999. With its blend of power, performance, and style, the realme C85 Pro offers incredible value for those who never slow down.

Power That Goes the Distance

At its core, the realme C85 Pro features a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, the largest in its segment, delivering power bank–level endurance that keeps you going all day and beyond. Whether you’re navigating for 18 hours, streaming videos for 21 hours, listening to music for 73 hours, or making calls for 38 hours, the C85 Pro ensures consistent, all-day performance with around 50% capacity still remaining by night.

With AI Power Saving optimizing background processes and Bionic Repair Technology maintaining up to six years of battery health, users get lasting reliability far beyond expectations. 45W Fast Charging powers the phone to 50% in just 30 minutes, while 10W Reverse Charging turns it into a mobile power hub, capable of charging an iPhone 17 (1.2x), wireless earbuds (12.5x), or a smartwatch (9.3x), perfect for users on the move.

Segment’s Brightest Display – 4000nit Ultra Bright AMOLED

Stealing the spotlight at the launch event was the C85 Pro’s 4000nit Ultra Bright AMOLED display, the brightest among all 7000mAh battery phones. Built with OLED material, the screen delivers exceptional color accuracy, rich contrast, and a wide viewing angle, ensuring perfect visibility even under Pakistan’s blazing sunlight.

Its 120Hz refresh rate provides seamless motion and responsiveness, while AI Outdoor Mode automatically adjusts brightness based on your surroundings. Whether you’re checking navigation mid-ride or streaming content outdoors, the C85 Pro ensures every detail stays sharp and vivid.

Built to Withstand Every Extreme

The realme C85 Pro pushes durability to a whole new level with its IP69 Pro Water and Dust Resistance, tested to withstand high-pressure jets, full submersion, and exposure to 36 different liquids, even 100°C hot water. This remarkable toughness earned it a Guinness World Record™ for durability, proving that it’s ready for anything from monsoon rides to daily wear and tear.

With its ArmorShell™ frame and military-grade shock resistance, the C85 Pro is not just waterproof, it’s built to endure every challenge life throws at it.

Smarter, Smoother, Stronger Performance

Powering it all is the Snapdragon 685 6nm processor, offering a 15% CPU boost and 25% GPU performance increase for fluid multitasking, gaming, and photography. With up to 24GB of Dynamic RAM and 256GB of storage, users enjoy smooth performance and generous space for apps, videos, and files.

The AI Boost feature and 5500mm² VC Cooling System ensure sustained performance under pressure, while GT Mode delivers ultra-smooth responsiveness for gaming and high-performance tasks.

Camera and AI Features That Inspire Creativity

Equipped with a 108MP AI Camera System, the realme C85 Pro captures stunning detail in every shot, from vivid portraits to sharp low-light images. Enhanced by AI Edit Genie and AI Smart Filters, users can remix, enhance, and stylize photos effortlessly.

With the AI Outdoor Partner, the phone intelligently adjusts to lighting, motion, and environment, giving users the perfect balance of clarity and creativity on every adventure.

Design That Reflects Power and Elegance

Available in Parrot Purple and Peacock Green, the C85 Pro’s Feather Design is both lightweight and premium, combining durability with sophistication. Its slim profile and sleek curves make it as stylish as it is strong, a true reflection of realme’s design philosophy.

The realme C85 Pro Launch Event not only marked the arrival of a new device but also reaffirmed realme’s vision of pushing boundaries in technology, endurance, and design, proving once again that realme is redefining what users can expect from their phones.