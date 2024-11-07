White House Press Office : President Joe Biden spoke today with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil to discuss preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. President Biden congratulated President Lula on Brazil’s successful G20 presidency and highlighted the progress made on advancing workers’ rights and combatting hunger and poverty. President Biden also wished President Lula a full recovery from his recent injury. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact on regional and global issues and expressed their commitment to meet at the G20.