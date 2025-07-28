Advertisements

RAWALPINDI – On court orders, authorities have completed the exhumation and postmortem of a woman allegedly murdered in the name of honor on the directive of a jirga in Rawalpindi. The woman had married Usman of her own choice, but a man named Ismatullah ordered her killing.

The exhumation was conducted under the supervision of area magistrate Qamar Abbas Tarar. Police brought the arrested suspects to the graveyard to identify the woman’s grave. Forensic teams collected samples from the body for further analysis, while a medical team led by Dr. Misbah conducted the postmortem.

Representatives from the Punjab Forensic Laboratory were also present during the process. The collected samples will undergo forensic testing to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

According to police, Ismatullah, the jirga head who ordered the woman’s killing, has been taken into custody. Shockingly, he also led her funeral prayers after orchestrating her murder. The woman’s second husband, Usman, has voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities.

Investigations revealed that the woman had married Usman on July 12 in Muzaffarabad after being verbally divorced by her first husband. She had even appeared before a judicial magistrate to testify that her marriage was of her own free will.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with calls for strict action against those who abuse traditional jirga systems to justify honor killings.