Batters around the world heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday as Ravichandran Ashwin brought down the curtain on an international career that saw the India spinner take more than 500 test wickets with an arsenal that included the dreaded ‘carrom ball’.

The 38-year-old was not selected for the opening test against Australia in Perth but returned to the side for the day-night second match in Adelaide, where he took one wicket.

That would prove to be his final test after Ashwin was again left out in Brisbane where India snatched a draw in a rain-blighted contest.

Ashwin’s 537 wickets from 106 tests is the second highest by an Indian bowler behind Anil Kumble’s 619. He also played 116 one-dayers and 65 Twenty20 Internationals, finishing with 765 wickets across formats.

“This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level,” a composed Ashwin told reporters with captain Rohit Sharma by his side.

“I do feel there’s a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to express that and probably showcase that in club-level cricket.”

Since making his India debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2010, Ashwin went on to fill the void created by the retirement of Kumble.

A cerebral spinner with a fast bowler’s aggression, Ashwin grew to become a match-winner on India’s turning tracks, where his impeccable control and ability to bowl long spells made him a huge asset.