BAHAWALPUR: A rare Indian grey wolf was allegedly killed by villagers in the Cholistan Desert near Derawar Fort, located around 70 kilometers from Bahawalpur. The incident has been confirmed by Muhammad Usman Bokhari, Deputy Director of the Bahawalpur Wildlife Department.

According to Bokhari, locals reportedly spotted and chased the endangered animal before killing it. One suspect, identified as Makhan—son of Khadim and a resident of Azeemwala pond in the Derawar police jurisdiction—has been arrested, while authorities continue to search for his accomplices.

A case has been registered under the Punjab Protected Areas Act against the individuals involved in the illegal killing.

Wildlife experts lamented the loss, highlighting that the Indian grey wolf is an endangered species with limited presence in the arid regions of Pakistan, India, and Iran. The species is known to avoid human settlements and typically only enters populated areas in search of food, which often leads to conflict with herders protecting their livestock.

Experts believe this particular wolf may have wandered into the region from Rajasthan, India, noting that sightings in Bahawalpur’s desert are unprecedented. They criticized the delay in action by the wildlife field staff—who are equipped with wireless communication and medical kits—and stressed the need for increased vigilance and anti-poaching measures in the area.