Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan visited election and campaign offices in Constituency-1 Skardu.

He was accompanied by Haji Akbar Taban.

The visit was part of the ongoing election campaign in Skardu.

Focus on youth and jobs

Speaking to supporters, Rana Mashhood said the Pakistan Muslim League-N remains committed to empowering youth.

He said the party wants to create more employment opportunities.

Furthermore, he said PML-N is taking practical steps for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Confidence in candidate

Rana Mashhood expressed confidence in Haji Akbar Taban.

He said the candidate has the determination to solve local issues.

He also said Taban can effectively serve the people of the region.

Strong public participation

A large number of party workers attended the visits.

Local residents also participated in the gatherings.

Moreover, participants expressed confidence in the leadership and vision of PML-N.