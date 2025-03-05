Fruit prices in Karachi have skyrocketed during Ramazan 2025, leaving citizens struggling to afford basic items. The city administration has failed to control profiteers, instead raising official fruit prices to match the market rates — effectively passing the burden onto consumers.

The new official rates show sharp increases:

Guava: Rs150 to Rs175/kg

Melon: Rs97 to Rs114/kg

Banana: Rs155 to Rs208/dozen

Chikoo: Rs258 to Rs278/kg

Golden Apple: Rs230 to Rs261/kg

Dates: Rs550 to Rs644/kg

Traders say the “profiteering mafia” is taking advantage of the festive demand, while the administration admits its inability to enforce price control.