Karachi Pakistan : Ramadan is a time of reflection and giving. As we move forward into this special month, Deaf Reach invites you to make a lasting impact on the lives of underprivileged deaf children.

With over 35 years of operations across underserved areas all over Pakistan, Deaf Reach provides quality education, vocational training, and job placements to deaf children and youth across the country.

However, none of this would be possible without the generosity of our donors and supporters!