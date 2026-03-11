Article By Atif Iqbal

Group CEO High Q

Deputy convener

Health & Safty Measures FPCCI

Ramadan, a month of fasting, reflection, and community, holds profound significance, even within the corporate world. As a High Q pharmaceutical company Group CEO, I see Ramadan not only as a spiritual time but also as a reminder of our role in public health. Fasting emphasizes discipline and empathy, prompting us to consider the well-being of others. During this month, we are especially mindful of those managing chronic conditions. We develop strategies to support safe medication schedules that align with fasting. Our commitment to health innovation is invigorated by Ramadan’s spirit of care. We foster workplace flexibility, allowing employees to balance their spiritual observances and professional duties. Ramadan reminds us of equity, encouraging corporate social responsibility in ensuring access to essential medicines. Ultimately, Ramadan offers a unique perspective on resilience, compassion, and unity values that guide us as we strive to improve lives year round.

Advertisements