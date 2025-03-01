LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced revised working hours for reservation offices across the country during the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

According to an official notification issued on Friday, the new schedule will come into effect from the first day of Ramadan. Under the revised timings, the morning shift will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the evening shift will function from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

On Fridays, there will be a break for Juma prayers from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM. However, reservation offices that operate on a single shift will continue with their existing working hours.

The adjusted schedule will remain in place until the 15th of Ramadan, after which all reservation offices will revert to their regular operating hours.

This adjustment aims to facilitate both passengers and staff during the fasting month, ensuring smooth service delivery while accommodating Ramadan routines.

Read More: Pakistan Railways Suspends Sir Syed Express

Earlier, Pakistan Railways announced the suspension of Sir Syed Express, a train operated by the private sector, citing financial losses as the reason for discontinuation.

The train, which ran between Karachi and Rawalpindi, was outsourced to a private company, which refused to continue operations due to declining revenue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has resumed operations of the Shah Hussain Express, providing relief to passengers traveling between Karachi and Lahore.

The Shah Hussain Express departed from Karachi Cantonment Station at 7:30 PM and is scheduled to arrive in Lahore at 2:15 PM, making stops at major stations including Hyderabad, Rohri, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Faisalabad.

The return journey from Lahore will depart at 7:00 PM, reaching Karachi at 2:05 PM. The train comprises 10 economy class coaches, 2 AC business class coaches, 2 AC standard class coaches, along with a power plant and a brake van.