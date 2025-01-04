KARACHI, January 4: Mr. Rajveer Singh Sodha, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Human Rights, reaffirmed that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is the foremost champion of human rights in Pakistan. He emphasized the Sindh government’s unwavering commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against human rights violations.

Mr. Sodha shared these remarks while addressing a human rights awareness workshop centered on preventing gender-based violence. The event, organized by the Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), was held at a local hotel, where he participated as the chief guest.

Highlighting PPP’s legacy, Mr. Sodha noted that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan’s first elected Prime Minister and the party’s founder, institutionalized equal rights for all citizens in the 1973 Constitution. He further praised the contributions of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who empowered women through initiatives designed to enhance their economic independence.

Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government has enacted progressive legislation to address violence against women and gender-based discrimination. Notable laws include the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2013, the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, and the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013.

Looking forward, Mr. Sodha announced plans for the Provincial Human Rights Department to launch a province-wide awareness campaign in the new year. This initiative aims to educate citizens about their rights and bolster inter-departmental mechanisms for addressing human rights issues.

He voiced profound concern over the alarming rise in suicide cases among women and youth in the Mirpurkhas Division, particularly in the districts of Tharparkar and Umerkot. Stressing the gravity of the situation, he called for a concerted effort by the government and civil society to address and prevent this deeply distressing trend.

The event was attended by Iqbal Detho, Chairman of the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), along with representatives from various social organizations.