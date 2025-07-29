Advertisements

Controversial YouTuber and former family vlogger Rajab Butt, known for his freestyle videos and public controversies, has issued a strong warning to his brother-in-law, accusing him of using Rajab’s wife Emaan for social media attention.

Rajab’s marriage to Emaan, once a widely celebrated social media event, has faced repeated public scrutiny and internal tensions. The couple is currently in the spotlight once again after private videos involving Rajab and his friends were leaked online, sparking a major controversy.

Advertisements

In a recent vlog, Rajab addressed the video leaks, blaming “spiteful enemies” for the incident and suggesting that some of the content could be AI-generated deepfakes. Initially hesitant to respond, he stated he felt compelled to speak up for his followers.

During the vlog, Rajab confirmed that Emaan is currently staying with her family. Referring to a live session where Emaan’s brother commented on the situation, Rajab questioned his motives. “How can you say Emaan isn’t allowed on social media? I have never stopped her from doing anything,” he said. He emphasized that Emaan has always had the freedom to make her own choices, even saying, “She sleeps till 5 PM, and no one questions her.”

Rajab also pointed out that he had covered Emaan’s medical expenses, which her brother failed to mention publicly. While acknowledging personal issues between him and Emaan, Rajab insisted that such matters would be resolved privately between them.

However, he delivered a stern message to his brother-in-law: “Don’t exploit Emaan for views. Remember, you are also your parents’ only son.”